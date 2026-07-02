North Etiwanda Preserve closed for Fourth of July weekend

The North Etiwanda Preserve will be closed for the Fourth of July weekend to prevent illegal fireworks from sparking a wildfire in the popular hiking spot in Rancho Cucamonga.

The closure will start at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2 and last until 6:30 a.m. on Monday, July 6. The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District said it is getting ahead of potential fire hazards by closing after crews responded to multiple fireworks incidents in the past month.

"Anytime there's any exposure to the flame element like fireworks, that's the concern," Deputy Fire Chief Rick Snawder said.

In addition to the illegal fireworks, Snawder said the dangerous fire conditions in the area, including plants, trees, steep terrain and the possibility of Santa Ana Winds, fueled their decision to close Etiwanda.

Anyone caught in the preserve during the closure could face a $1,000 fine.

"We want to ensure that the hiker is protected," Snawder said. "We don't want a hiker to go up into the hills and that a vegetation fire breaks out. We want to protect that hiker. That's really the intent."

While sad that the popular spot will be closed over the holiday weekend, hikers said that they're glad firefighters are taking this measure to keep everyone safe.

"I think for everyone's safety, it should be closed because you never know what people's intentions are," hiker Kaila Nassar said.