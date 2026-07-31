Police recover 50 stolen vehicles at Norco chop shop

A police task force recovered 50 stolen vehicles worth $1.8 million and arrested two people after raiding a chop shop in Norco.

Officers booked Brian Stump, 46, and Kelsey Jones, 29, with operating a chop shop, vehicle theft, multiple counts of possessing stolen vehicles and possession of narcotics.

The Riverside Auto-Theft Interdiction Detail (RAID) conducted the raid after a months-long investigation into an organized crime group responsible for stealing vehicles across Southern California, according to the California Highway Patrol. RAID is a multi-agency task force consisting of Riverside County law enforcement agencies and the California Department of Insurance.

"While vehicle thefts have declined across California, organized theft rings continue to pose significant threat to our communities," said CHP Chief Tariq Johnson. "Operations like this one demonstrate our commitment to dismantling those criminal networks, recovering stolen property and holding offenders accountable."

CHP said the task force served several search warrants in Riverside County, including the chop shop in the 1600 block of Third Street in Norco and other locations in Corona.

Officers recovered motorcycles, passenger vehicles, trailers and utility terrain vehicles at the chop shop as well as a host of vehicle components.

CHP said the investigation is still ongoing. It urged anyone with information on the case to contact Investigators Michael Eshleman or Matt Ambriz at (951) 955-2770.