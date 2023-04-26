Watch CBS News
Nob Fire: 200 acre forest fire burns in the San Bernardino National Forest

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A brush fire broke out Wednesday morning in the San Bernardino National Forest near Gobblers Knob, just south of Wrightwood.

The Nob fire has scorched about 200 acres so far and is moving at a moderate rate of speed, according to authorities. No structures are threatened.

As of 6:20 p.m., firefighters reported that the fire was at 5-percent containment.

San Bernardino National Forest representatives say it is not a controlled burn and officials are investigating the cause of the fire. 

Aircraft and ground units are working to control the blaze, which is burning in an area of thick brush on steep terrain.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 12:49 PM

