No. 9 UCLA rallies past Michigan State 28-10 for its first 7-0 start since 2005

Ty Dieffenbach threw a 63-yard touchdown pass and handed off for three others as No. 9 UCLA beat Michigan State 28-10 on Saturday for the Bruins' first 7-0 start since 2005.

UCLA (5-0 Big Ten) briefly trailed early for the first time since a 17-15 win at then-No. 13 Oregon two weeks ago. The Bruins outgained the Spartans 443-156.

The undermanned and underdog Spartans (2-6, 0-5) led 7-0 after Devin Vaught recovered Jalen Woods' fumble and ran 56 yards to the UCLA 15-yard line. That helped set up third-string quarterback Kayd Coffman's 14-yard TD pass to Keshawn Williams in the first quarter.

Making his first career start, Coffman completed 4 of 10 passes for 42 yards, one TD and one interception. Leo Hannan took over in the fourth and was 9 of 15 for 67 yards. He got picked off by UCLA's Malik Hartford late in the game.

After a sluggish start that included their first two fumbles at home, the Bruins pulled away.

Jaivian Thomas' 7-yard TD run tied it 7-all and Wayne Knight scored on a 1-yard plunge for his 12th TD on the ground — and 13th overall — that put UCLA ahead 14-7 in the second quarter.

Dieffenbach, in his second start since Nico Iamaleava went down with a season-ending knee injury, hit Brian Rowe Jr. for a 63-yard TD to cap a four-play, 75-yard drive early in the third. Jalen Woods added a 4-yard TD run on the Bruins' second possession of the quarter.

Knight finished with 15 carries for 56 yards before leaving. Woods led the way with 12 carries for 87 yards.

Dieffenbach completed 18 of 31 passes for 198 yards.

The Spartans, who have lost six in a row, were already without their top two running backs. Then third-stringer Marvis Parrish got hurt on the third play of the game after a first down. He had to be helped off the field while leaning heavily on staffers on either side. The Spartans' drive ended in a punt.

Another Spartans player was injured on UCLA's opening drive. Defensive tackle Ben Roberts went down a week after a career outing in a 24-21 loss to then-No. 25 Northwestern. He had career highs in tackles (8), tackles for loss (3) and two sacks.

Liam Boyd kicked a 46-yard field goal that left the Spartans trailing 28-10 in the fourth. UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani missed wide right on a 54-yarder in the closing minutes.

The takeaway

Michigan State: The Spartans head home even more battered and bruised than they were already.

UCLA: The Bruins dominated the second and third quarters, when they outgained the Spartans 280-13. They could move up in the top 10 heading into a very winnable non-conference game next weekend.

Up next

Michigan State: After a bye week, visits Michigan on Nov. 7.

UCLA: Hosts Nevada next Saturday to close out a three-game homestand.