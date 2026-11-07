No. 5 UCLA turns up the speed late to stay unbeaten with 34-20 win at Minnesota

The UCLA Bruins traveled to Minnesota as one of the last three undefeated teams in the FBS, followed by some strength-of-schedule skepticism that had them fifth in the AP poll and just eighth in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Coach Bob Chesney has them unbeaten — and unbothered.

Ty Dieffenbach threw two 75-yard touchdown passes to Aidan Mizell in the fourth quarter as the Bruins sped away from the Gophers 34-20 on Saturday.

"I told our guys, 'Don't worry about watching this four-week drama series that's going to be this new show that they're going to put out there,'" Chesney said. "That's not what we're here for."

Not even a little extra motivation?

"No way slighted. No way honored. Just totally neutral on whatever they might say," Chesney said. "We've got to win our football games, and we did that today."

Wayne Knight rushed for 109 yards and his 15th score of the season to help keep the Bruins (9-0, 6-0) atop the Big Ten with a big boost for their playoff bid.

Dieffenbach, who took over a month ago for the injured Nico Iamaleava, had a career-high 303 yards on just eight completions to overcome two turnovers He found Mizell, a transfer from Florida, streaking through the secondary on consecutive one-play possessions to pull away from the Gophers (5-4, 3-3).

The Bruins have been the breakout story in major college football under Chesney, who took James Madison to the CFP last season and has tied the largest one-year turnaround in program history after a 3-9 mark in 2025.

Drake Lindsey passed for 205 yards and a touchdown to freshman tight end George Rohl that tied the game at 17 late in the third quarter, but 47-plus minutes of solid defense was undone in seconds by two crushing coverage breakdowns on the track-speedy Mizell.

"Two plays, 150 yards: That's the story of the game," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said.

The combination of kicker Luke Drzewiecki's recent success and an offense producing the second-fewest yards in the conference and three touchdowns in the past three games prompted Fleck to call twice for 56-yard field-goal attempts that became two of the most pivotal plays of the game.

On fourth-and-2 in the first quarter, the wide-right try stopped Drzewiecki's FBS-best streak of 26 straight made field goals. Dieffenbach took a read-option run for 18 yards and hit Knight with a swing pass for 28 yards on the next two plays to jump-start UCLA's first touchdown drive.

Then on fourth-and-4 in the third quarter, Drzewiecki went wide right again, and Knight raced 31 yards around the right edge on the subsequent snap. Noah Fox-Flores scored on a 27-yard reception three plays later to put the Bruins in front 17-10 with 12:41 remaining. UCLA has outscored opponents 110-39 in the fourth quarter.

"We own the second half. We own the fourth quarter, and we really take pride in that as a team," Dieffenbach said. "We've just got to keep working hard and keep preparing and we're going to win a lot more games."

The takeaway

UCLA: With the early start — 9 a.m. in Los Angeles — and a kickoff temperature of 44 degrees against a team with plenty of upset potential, this was probably one of the three toughest games on the schedule for the Bruins, with rival USC still to come in three weeks. They showed plenty of resilience on both sides of the ball.

"They just get as quickly as possible to the next play regardless of what just happened, and that's the sign of a good team," Chesney said.

Minnesota: Lindsey found some rhythm and made a couple of clutch throws down the stretch, but not enough to keep up with the Bruins. With season-ending injuries to their top two centers hurting the pass protection, Lindsey has not been able to elevate the offense like the Gophers were expecting. They entered the week last in the Big Ten in yards per pass attempt.

Up next

UCLA: vs. Illinois on Friday night.

Minnesota: at Penn State next Saturday night.