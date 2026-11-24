Sienna Betts and Elina Aarnisalo each scored 12 points to lead a balanced offense for No. 10 UCLA as the Bruins beat St. John's 69-56 on Tuesday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase.

Addy Brown and Timea Gardiner had 10 points apiece for the Bruins (7-0), who have won 38 consecutive games dating to last season.

UCLA led 12-6 in the first quarter before closing the period with an 11-4 run to take a 13-point lead after 10 minutes. St. John's (4-2) got within 23-14 early in the second quarter before the Red Storm were outscored 19-6 the rest of the half. Aarnisalo and Bonnie Deas got the spurt started with back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Bruins led 42-20 at the half. The lead ballooned to 24 before the Red Storm rallied. St. John's closed the third quarter on a 13-2 run to get within 10.

UCLA couldn't pull away in the fourth as every time the Bruins got a mini run going, the Red Storm answered. Sanaa Trip's putback with just under 3 minutes left brought St. John's within 65-56. The Red Storm could get no closer.

Ny'ceara Pryor and Yohana Fami each scored 16 for St. John's.

Both teams were a bit short-handed. The Red Storm were missing Brooke Moore (undisclosed injury) and Olivia Tucker (foot). Moore was averaging 12.6 points for St. John's. Tucker was on crutches and had a boot on her left foot.

UCLA was playing without Somto Okafor and Lina Jerkovic, who are sidelined with left hand injuries. Neither traveled with the team for the East Coast trip that started in Tennessee.

Up next

UCLA: Hosts Penn on Sunday.

St. John's: At Richmond on Friday for a tournament. The Red Storm play Dayton on Saturday.