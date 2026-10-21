Nithya Raman walks back "gold standard" comment about former LAPD Chief Daryl Gates

Los Angeles City Council member and mayoral candidate Nithya Raman is walking back recent comments about controversial former LAPD Chief Daryl Gates.

"This city used to be the gold standard in terms of non-cooperation with immigration enforcement, years ago under the era of Daryl Gates," Raman said during last week's mayoral debate. "And now, under this mayor, we've actually lost trust from our immigrant community in our city and in our law enforcement."

Raman referenced Gates because he was the first LAPD chief to implement a rule restricting officers from checking Angelenos' immigration status. However, Gates, who resigned in the wake of the 1992 LA Riots, was also viewed as leaving a legacy of police brutality and racial tension.

During an interview with CNN that aired Wednesday, Raman apologized for the reference and said she never should have mentioned him.

"It was a mistake to reference his name at all. I was trying to make a point, and I fumbled that point," Raman said during the interview. "That point was not to praise Daryl Gates in any way, shape or form, and I sincerely apologize."

After the comment, Bass' campaign said Raman's apology was "too little, too late" and proof that she isn't ready to lead Los Angeles.

Raman's campaign said Bass is trying to manufacture controversy in order to distract from her own failed record as mayor with just weeks left until the election. She went on to say that she's met with leaders of LA's Black community and owned her mistake.