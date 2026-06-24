Pedestrian fatally struck in Newport Beach crash, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed during a crash in Newport Beach on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The collision happened just after 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of East Coast Highway and Newport Coast Drive, according to a news release from the Newport Beach Police Department.

"The preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle collided with a pedestrian in the westbound lanes of Coast Highway, west of the intersection," the release said.

Despite life-saving measures from witnesses at the scene, the pedestrian was eventually pronounced deceased by Newport Beach Fire Department personnel, police said. The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation was assumed by NBPD's Major Accident Investigation Team, according to the release.

Southbound lanes of East Coast Highway at Pelican Point and all northbound lanes of East Coast Highway at Newport Coast Drive were closed until approximately 6:30 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows more was asked to contact Sergeant Sabrina Fabbri at sfabbri@nbpd.org.