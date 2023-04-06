Watch CBS News
Local News

New state law could terminate any law enforcement employment for violating officers

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Under new state law, 20 California police officers, including two former San Bernardino police officers face possible decertification.

Senate Bill 2 was signed into law in September 2021 and took effect on Jan. 1 this year. This makes California the latest state to create a decertification process for police officers who are involved in serious misconduct. 

California was one of only five states without such a disciplinary law until now.

Earlier this month, the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) temporarily suspended certification for former San Bernardino police Officers Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte and Sonny Aguilera. The allegations center on abuse of power and dishonesty.

If misconduct is found, the California accreditation panel for sworn law enforcement could prevent the violating officers from getting hired by any other police agency, thereby eliminating the option to just transfer to another department.

POST is reviewing data on all of the officers accused of serious misconduct, submitted by law enforcement agencies statewide, to determine decertification qualifications under the new law.

A two-thirds vote of the commission is required to decertify an officer, which would then ban them for life from future employment with any law enforcement agency in California.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 6:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.