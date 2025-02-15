New shelter for Eaton Fire evacuees opening in Duarte

A new shelter for Eaton Fire evacuees will be opening in Duarte in coming days as the Pasadena Civic Auditorium prepares to cease operations soon.

Those currently living at the Pasadena center will be moved to the Pamela Park gymnasium, located at 2236 Goodall Avenue in Duarte, according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The move comes as agreed upon between the Pasadena-based shelter and the American Red Cross. Originally when it was determined to be used as a shelter in the wake of the devastating fire, complex officials asked that the facility be returned to the city of Pasadena after the first week of February. An extension was granted for the time it took to find a new location.

Red Cross officials and Los Angeles County workers alike worked to find a shelter location that was closer to where the remaining evacuees lived, near their neighborhood resources and social networks, according to department officials.

Every household living at the Pasadena center was assigned a Red Cross shelter resident transition specialist to assist them through the difficult times. Their work includes helping provide transportation and ensure that clear plans are made for all affected by the wildfire.