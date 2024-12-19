New LASD inmate transfer bus fleet to minimize court disruptions

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department celebrated its new fleet of inmate transfer buses Thursday, as the previous aging bus fleet led to court delays which backed up the entire system.

Sheriff Robert Luna delivered his remarks at the morning news conference in front of the first new bus the department has had in eight years.

"Our court's services transportation makes every effort to transport all individuals to court daily, however over the last couple of years, when the bus availability is low, it has been very difficult," Luna said.

The department's Court Services Transportation Bureau transports approximately 1,500 people in custody to and from court, medical appointments and state prisons. Luna said that currently, 70% of the department's fleet is nonoperational due to maintenance challenges and parts availability.

According to the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, LASD has not received a new bus since 2018, resulting in 23 out of 82 buses that are operable, less than half of what the department needs to fulfill its transportation. It also costs between $1.2 to $1.6 million annually to maintain the aging buses.

"I remember first stepping into office, and some of the first angry calls I got were from some of our judges that were complaining they were consistently -- some of our inmates missing out of court, which backs up the entire system," Luna said.

In 2023 the Board of Supervisors appropriated about $21 million for a new fleet of 20 buses and 16 vans. The first of those buses arrived this week and one bus will be delivered approximately every two weeks until the full fleet is in place.

"Most importantly, these new buses will ensure that every individual in our custody and care is able to be transported safely, promptly and in accordance with their constitutional rights," Luna said.

He also explained that the department has also developed an equipment and technology replacement plan, to prevent critical gaps from occurring in the future.