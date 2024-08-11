New attractions heading for Disneyland and California Adventure announced at D23 Fan Event

As part of the slew of announcements made at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim over the weekend, company officials announced some of the new rides and attractions that will be heading to the beloved Southern California theme parks in coming years.

Disneyland attractions

As "The Mandalorian and Grogu" movie is set to release in 2026, Disneyland Imagineers are set to unveil a brand new mission featuring the beloved main characters Mando and Grogu at Smugglers Run. The mission will head to the Millenium Falcon as part of the "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" ride.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure finally has an opening date, and will debut later this year on Nov. 15. The date coincides with the start of the holidays at Disneyland Resort. Once opened, the area, currently called Critter Country, will officially be renamed to Bayou Country.

Walt Disney Imagineers are also creating the first-ever audio animatronic of Walt Disney called "Walt Disney — A Magical Life." It will debut in 2025 at the Main Street Opera House and will play in rotation with the fan favorite "Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln."

Artist rendering of Stark Flight Lab, which is part of the new attractions heading to the Avengers Campus in coming years. Disney Parks

Disney California Adventure

The very successful Avengers Campus is set to double in size starting next year, with two brand new rides heading to the area. The attractions, called Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab will begin construction in 2025 and see some of the series' favorite actors, like Robert Downey Jr., return to reprise their roles.

In line with the series of movie-based attractions heading to DCA, a new "Avatar" destination is in the works. Officials say it will draw inspiration from "Avatar" The Way of Water" and some of the upcoming films in the franchise.

Pixar Animation Studios will also see one of their most successful movies of recent years get its own ride, when a "Coco" ride debuts in DCA. There's no expected date for its debut, but when it opens it will be the first-ever "Coco" ride at a Disney park.

Disneyland Resort is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025. Park officials say that Sunday's announcements are just part of the magical year ahead.

On top of the new attractions in California, Disney also announced that new rides and themes will hit parks around the world and their beloved cruise line will begin expanding its fleet.