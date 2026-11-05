Murrieta man arrested for child sexual abuse after allegedly using social media to meet children

A Murrieta man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple underage victims in 2026, and while investigating the incident, police said they found him with another minor.

In a news release, Murrieta Police Department officers said they received reports of a sexual assault that happened in July, when 23-year-old Reece Thomas Kennedy allegedly assaulted a juvenile girl.

"Detectives investigated the allegations and obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect," the Murrieta PD release said.

Officers found Kennedy in his vehicle early on November 4, parked along a road in an unincorporated part of Murrieta, the release said.

"When officers took Kennedy into custody, they found him with a second juvenile female who had not previously been identified in the investigation," police said. "Detectives determined that Kennedy allegedly had sexual contact with this juvenile shortly before officers arrived."

Reece Thomas Kennedy. Murrieta Police Department

Kennedy was booked for two counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sexual penetration with a person under 16, two counts of oral copulation with a person under 16 and contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense.

He remains behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. Court records also show that Kennedy has a prior conviction for statutory rape.

Officers said the girl was safely reunited with her parents.

As they continue their investigation into the allegations, police said that they believe Kennedy was using social media to contact juveniles and arrange meetups. Anyone who believes they were also victimized or who has more information was urged to contact Murrieta PD Detective Ferrulli at 951-461-6404 or jferrulli@murrietaca.gov.