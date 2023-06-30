Murrieta firefighter and woman hospitalized after swarm of bees invade home

Paramedics drove a Murrieta firefighter, and the homeowner he was trying to help, to the hospital after a swarm of bees attacked them Wednesday.

Murrieta Fire & Rescue said the ordeal started a little after 1:35 p.m. after a woman called for help after hundreds of bees invaded her home in the 23000 block of Spring Branch Court. The firefighters tried to abate the bees' invasion by dumping gallons of water and foam onto the property. But their efforts, to drive the bees away didn't work.

Ultimately, a bee removal service was called to help and eventually found a hive underneath one of the awnings as well as a hive inside the home.

Both the homeowner and the firefighter that was hospitalized are expected to be okay.

Last month, hundreds of bees swarmed a volunteer with the Los Angeles Police Department and stung him dozens of times.

"This is not a normal behavior for these bees, to be this angry and want to kill you," said bee-removal specialist Izak Kharrazi in May. "This is not OK. Because of the situation and the emergency, I had to spray them and kill them."

The volunteer fell and hit his head as he tried to swat at the agitated hive. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital after getting him away from the swarm.