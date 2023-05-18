LAPD volunteer left with costly medical bills after getting swarmed by bees

The family of a police volunteer that was swarmed by dozens of bees on Tuesday is asking for help paying his medical bills.

"Unfortunately, while his job gets a lot of praise, we recently found out he'll be on the hook for his own medical expenses through Medicare, since volunteers are not considered city employees," a man identifying himself as the volunteer's son wrote in a GoFundMe.

The Los Angeles Police Department volunteer responded to an Encino neighborhood after receiving a report of a swarm of bees. The bees pounced on the man after he exited his car. The volunteer fell and hit his head as he tried to swat at the agitated hive splitting open his face.

The man's son said he will be in the hospital for several more days to receive surgery for his facial fractures and other injuries from being stung dozens of times.

"Dad has been a volunteer for the LAPD for nearly 18 years, has been a first responder to many incidents and helped save many lies by calling in paramedics to accident scenes," the volunteer's son wrote.

The LAPD wished Gary a speedy and full recovery. They also thanked him and all of their volunteers for their service.

Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. We thank him for volunteering to protect and serve. All of our LAPD volunteers are invaluable. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 16, 2023