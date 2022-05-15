Multiple vehicles, mobile homes damaged after tree fire spreads to carport in Fullerton
A number of vehicles and mobile homes were damaged in Fullerton Saturday afternoon after a tree fire quickly spread.
The fire first broke out on the 1300 block of West Valencia Drive at around 2:45 p.m.
The exact amount of damage was still being discerned by authorities, and an investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing.
Crews were able to contain the fire just before 5 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.