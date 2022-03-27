Shooting reported in San Pedro; One wounded, several vehicles damaged

At least one person was transported for medical treatment after reports of multiple shooting scenes at Royal Beach Park in San Pedro Saturday evening.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews did not reveal the transported individual's status.

Harbor Station Los Angeles Police Department detailed that the shooting was the result of an argument that escalated into a shooting.

The shooting was reported on 1799 West Paseo Del Mar at around 6:45 p.m.

Authorities were searching for the suspect who was still at large Saturday evening.

According to reports several vehicles in the area were struck by bullets. They also noted that they believe around 20 shots were fired.