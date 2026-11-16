Multiple periods of rain expected in Southern California this week

A couple of spells of rain are headed to Southern California starting Monday, along with large surf and high tides complicating conditions along the coast.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday's system is the first of two predicted to hit the region this week, and also the lightest. Monday's rain totals are expected to come in at less than 0.5 inches, although thunderstorms could elevate totals in some areas if they occur.

"Rain chances last into [Monday night], and while this system overall is pretty meager, there is potential for thunderstorms," a NWS bulletin says.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Monday across Southern California due to rain chances.

The stronger system, however, is expected to roll into the region by Wednesday. The NWS said it has "moderate confidence in a significant" system that would reach Los Angeles County by Thursday at the latest.

"Widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and thunderstorms will all be possible," the NWS said.

That system could be the first of the active rain season that could bring truly heavy rain on a widespread scale. Minor to moderate flooding is expected, and recent burn scars could carry higher threats.

The expected likelihood for rain totals falls between 1 and 3 inches across Southern California, although confidence will grow as the storm approaches. CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Watch for Wednesday and Thursday, with potential to extend to a Next Weather Alert as forecasts solidify.

High Surf Advisory

The NWS issued a High Surf Advisory along the California coast that will remain in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday for areas south of Orange County, and Tuesday afternoon for areas north of LA County. Advisories may need to be extended with the incoming storms, the agency said.

Southern California can expect waves nearing 10 feet in height, along with dangerous rip currents.

"There is an increased risk for ocean drowning," the NWS said. "Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Minor tidal overflow during morning high tides."