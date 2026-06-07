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1 hospitalized after Mt. Baldy crash leaves car teetering over cliff, LA County firefighters say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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One person was hospitalized after a two-car crash that left a car teetering over the edge of a cliff on Mt. Baldy Road on Sunday, according to first responders. 

The crash happened at around 5:10 p.m. on the road that eventually reaches the Mt. Baldy Ski Resort, Los Angeles County firefighters told CBS LA. 

Multiple people were injured in the crash, but firefighters said only one required transport to a nearby hospital via ambulance. Their condition was not immediately noted. 

screenshot-2026-06-07-182927.png
The scene of a crash on Mt. Baldy Road on Sunday, June 7, 2026. 

Aerial footage showed the rear of a silver sedan hanging off the side of a steep embankment. A second car, a dark grey sedan, was stopped on the opposite side of the road. It appeared to have heavy front-end damage. Shattered glass and debris from the wreckage littered the road. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

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