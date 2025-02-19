Watch CBS News
Mountain lion captured in Camarillo neighborhood

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Crews captured a mountain lion seen roaming through yards in a Ventura County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The mountain lion was first seen moving in the Pheasant Hill Road and Deerhunter Lane area of Camarillo in the overnight hours of Wednesday. Crews from the California Fish and Game Department tracked the feline for a few hours before tranquilizing it at roughly 1:50 p.m.

They moved the mountain lion into the back of a pickup truck and transported it out of the neighborhood. 

No one was injured during the ordeal.

