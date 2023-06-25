Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in crash with BMW in Agoura Hills

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash with a BMW along Mulholland Highway in Agoura Hills.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in the 27000 block of Mulholland, west of Las Virgenes Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

First responders rushed the biker to the hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lost Hills station reported that Mulholland Highway, one mile west of Las Virgenes Road, was closed to allow for the investigation into the crash. 

First published on June 25, 2023 / 10:49 AM

