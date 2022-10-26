Motorcyclist killed in Beverly Hills crash with SUV

The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a black Chevy SUV that has traffic blocked in the area for at least three hours.

It happened around 10:04 a.m. Wednesday at Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica.

According to police, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and died.

The cause of the crash has not been released. The intersection is closed during an investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)