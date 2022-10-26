Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in Beverly Hills crash with SUV

By Danielle Radin

CBS Los Angeles

The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a black Chevy SUV that has traffic blocked in the area for at least three hours. 

It happened around 10:04 a.m. Wednesday at Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica. 

According to police, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and died. 

The cause of the crash has not been released. The intersection is closed during an investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on October 26, 2022 / 11:15 AM

