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Motorcyclist killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A motorcyclist died after a collision on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash was reported at about 11:15 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the 405, near Burbank Boulevard and the 101 Freeway, according to a Sigalert.

The California Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's unclear how the crash occurred. Aerial images showed skidmarks behind the motorcycle, which was down on the far-left lane, near the center median. 

Multiple lanes were closed as of 12:40 p.m. but traffic was being let through on the right-hand lanes of the southbound 405. 

No additional details were immediatley made available.

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