Motorcyclist killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

A motorcyclist died after a collision on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash was reported at about 11:15 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the 405, near Burbank Boulevard and the 101 Freeway, according to a Sigalert.

The California Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear how the crash occurred. Aerial images showed skidmarks behind the motorcycle, which was down on the far-left lane, near the center median.

Multiple lanes were closed as of 12:40 p.m. but traffic was being let through on the right-hand lanes of the southbound 405.

No additional details were immediatley made available.