Moreno Valley man federally charged after deputies find 344 pounds of meth at his home

A Moreno Valley man faces federal charges after Ventura County deputies raided his home and found 344 pounds of methamphetamine stashed inside a car.

The federal indictment against Sergio Samuel Sanchez, 37, includes drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ventura County prosecutors initially handled the case but moved to dismiss the state charges against Sanchez after learning about the federal indictment.

"This case involved an extraordinary quantity of methamphetamine and multiple firearms, posing a significant threat to public safety," said District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "Federal prosecution ensures that those who engage in large-scale drug trafficking operations face the substantial penalties available under federal law."

Local prosecutors said a narcotics task force led by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at Sanchez's home on Dec. 27, 2025.

In addition to the hundreds of pounds of meth, investigators also found $3,200 of cash, a money counter, a digital scale and multiple guns. The Ventura County DA's Office said deputies seized numerous rifles, a shotgun, a ghost gun and a loaded handgun, which Sanchez was carrying when they arrested him.

If convicted as charged, Sanchez faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.