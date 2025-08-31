Deadly crash on 60 Freeway creates large traffic backup in Montebello

A deadly crash on the 60 Freeway in Montebello created a large backup of traffic late Sunday night.

The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. on westbound lanes just underneath the Paramount Boulevard bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, but officers say that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. They did not confirm with CBS News Los Angeles whether the pedestrian or the driver was killed in the crash.

Officers closed three of the freeway's five lanes for their investigation. All lanes were reopened a little before 11 p.m.

No information was provided on the victim's age or identity.