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Monrovia police officers run into wanted man during Panda Express lunch break

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez,
Nicole Comstock
Nicole Comstock
Nicole Comstock is an Emmy-nominated reporter at CBS LA.
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Nicole Comstock

/ CBS LA

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Monrovia police officers eating lunch at a local Panda Express finally caught a break when the man they've been searching for strolled into the restaurant on Wednesday night. 

The officers tried to apprehend the man wanted for a parole violation twice before, but he escaped them both times after running onto the freeway. 

"On attempt #3, officers were taking a well-deserved Panda Express break when, out of nowhere, the wanted man walked right up to them," Monrovia PD wrote in a post to Instagram

Body camera video from the officers showed them spotting the man and rushing out of their seats to tackle him. 

"At this point, we're not sure if it was good police work, bad timing, or the irresistible smell of chow mein," Monrovia PD wrote. "Either way, an arrest was made. And don't worry the officers went back for their food and finished their chow mein. Priorities."

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