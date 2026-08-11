18-year-old arrested on suspicion of DUI after fatal crash in Orange County

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Mission Viejo on Saturday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said around 9:19 p.m., deputies responded to the area near Pacific Crest Drive and Glenwood Drive after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 60-year-old woman on the ground with severe injuries. She was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and was booked into the Orange County Jail.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate the incident. It is unclear what led to the crash.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact MAIT at (949) 425-1860 or anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.



