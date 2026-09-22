Military training jet from Point Mugu crashes in Morro Bay

A Hawker Hunter, a military training jet, that took off from Point Mugu Naval Air Station crashed into Morro Bay on Tuesday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the pilot crashed roughly six miles northwest of Morro Bay and was rescued by the Navy. USCG did not know his condition.

They did not find the jet or any wreckage. The military urged all boats to be cautious while navigating the area and report debris or pollution to the USCG Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach.

The Hawker Hunter is a Cold War-era jet designed by the United Kingdom.

"The aircraft's steady performance allows ATAC to use it as a transonic fighter in the air-to-air role, as a stable, precise platform in the air-to-surface role, and the aircraft is a versatile opponent in all fleet integrated training exercises," private military contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Company wrote on its website.

A Hawker Hunter MK58 flown by Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) a private military contractor flying near NAF Atsugi airbase in Japan. Damon Coulter/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force hired the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company to use the jets to train pilots, including in air-to-air combat.

"ATAC has trained at the US Navy's elite Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), the US Marine Corp's Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), and at the United States Air Force's Weapons School," ATAC wrote on its websit. "We firmly believe it is our mission to assist in Training Today's Warriors for Tomorrow's Challenges."