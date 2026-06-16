Trout and Neto homer, Detmers hurls seven shutout innings and Angels beat Diamondbacks 7-0

Mike Trout hit a two-run home run and an RBI double for the Los Angeles Angels in a 7-0 shutout of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

Trout's 436-foot two-run shot to center came in the fifth inning and gave the Angels a 5-0 lead, and his sixth-inning double drove in Denzer Guzman.

Reid Detmers (3-5) worked seven innings for the Halos, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out three. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last five outings and nine of his last 10.

Wade Meckler hit an RBI single in the second to get the Halos on the board first, followed by a solo home run by Zach Neto in the third. Donovan Walton hit an RBI single in the fourth and a ground-rule double in the eighth to bring Logan O'Hoppe across.

The Angels combined for 14 hits, paced by O'Hoppe's 3-for-4 night.

Adrian Del Castillo got the first hit of the game for the D-backs in the third inning. Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo both singled in the sixth, and Corbin Carroll had a one-out infield base hit in the ninth. Arizona went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and stranded five baserunners.

Kirby Yates and Chase Silseth combined for two scoreless innings of relief to close out the game.

Merrill Kelly (5-6) gave up 11 hits and six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings for the D-backs. He struck out four and walked one.

Up next

D-backs LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2, 2.55 ERA) will take the hill opposite Angels LHP Sam Aldegheri (2-1, 2.12) in the series finale.