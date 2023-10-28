Former Vice President Mike Pence drops out of 2024 presidential race

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday suspended his campaign to become the 2024 GOP nominee at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas.

"We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets," Pence said. "To the American people, I say this is not my time, but this is your time. I urge you to hold fast to what matters most, faith, family, and the constitution of the United States of America."

Pence received a standing ovation when he announced he was dropping out of the race, and when his speech ended. He and his wife, Karen, took the stage together at the end.

Pence struggled to gain traction in the race, lagging in fundraising and languishing in polls. His announcement comes shortly before the third presidential debate — which he had yet to qualify for.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.