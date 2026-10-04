Mikael Granlund scores in OT, Cutter Gauthier gets 2 goals in Ducks' 3-2 win over Panthers

Cutter Gauthier scored two power-play goals and captain Mikael Granlund had a power-play goal 4:14 into overtime, sending the Anaheim Ducks to a 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night and their 11th consecutive win in home openers.

Leo Carlsson had three assists for the Ducks, including the setup for Granlund's winner in front of Jacob Markstrom.

Lukas Dostal made 29 saves for the Ducks, who have won their first two games following last season's successful run to the second round of the playoffs, ending a seven-year postseason drought.

Gauthier delivered his 12th career multi-goal performance and added an assist on Granlund's winner in his first home game since he signed a six-year, $81 million contract extension last month coming off his 41-goal breakout season.

Brad Marchand tied it with 1:50 left in regulation in his season debut for the Panthers, who lost their second straight. Carter Verhaeghe scored an early goal and Markstrom stopped 18 shots.

Beckett Sennecke drew a tripping penalty on Gustav Forsling midway through overtime, but Florida nearly killed the penalty before Carlsson found Granlund in front for his first goal. Carlsson has five points in his first two games after getting his own $90 million extension.

Gauthier scored from the slot on a power play early in the second off Sennecke's setup. Gauthier had an open net for a hat trick late in the second off another superb pass from Sennecke, but he hit the post — and snapped his stick over his knee in frustration moments later.

Florida failed to score on a late power play when former Panthers forward AJ Greer was sent off for hooking, but Marchand converted a rebound with Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad was a late scratch for the Panthers, who lost captain Aleksander Barkov to a significant left leg injury last Thursday.

Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas played against the team he captained for the previous two seasons, while Greer played against the team with which he spent the past two seasons, winning a Stanley Cup ring in 2025.

Up next

Panthers: At Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Host Edmonton on Wednesday night.

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