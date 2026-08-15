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Los Angeles couple says driver tried to run them over while they were walking their dog

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A Los Angeles couple says that a driver tried to run them over in the Mid-Wilshire area on Wednesday after they briefly exchanged words while walking their dog. 

Dash camera video from an uninvolved vehicle shows the jarring moments when an orange sedan comes to a brief halt at a stop sign near Harold A. Henry Park on Wednesday. Moments later, the vehicle suddenly makes a sharp turn towards the curb where the couple was standing before driving out of frame.

Additional footage from the back camera of the vehicle shows the car driving through the grass and back onto the street just moments later. 

"I looked back behind me, and I saw the car was, like, right behind me. He was trying to hit me before, I think, before I got to the trees," said the woman who was almost hit. "Before he hit a tree, he just swerved and turned back onto the street."

The couple says that the driver was harassing them when he suddenly began driving in their direction. 

"This guy is still driving around; if he attacked us, he's likely gonna attack someone else," said Ben Logan. 

The couple says that despite their attempts to contact police, they haven't yet heard back to file a report.

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