2 Mexican Mafia members found guilty for deadly shooting in Placentia

Two Mexican Mafia members face life in federal prison after a jury found them guilty of killing a man outside of his Orange County home nearly a decade ago.

Ysrael Jacob Cordova, 41, and Ricardo Valenzuela, 44, were convicted of one count of murder in aid of racketeering activity for shooting Robert Rios, 35, in his front yard during an armed robbery.

Their sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22. They have been in federal custody since 2022.

"We will never tolerate senseless acts of gang violence on the streets, especially those ordered by convicted felons behind bars," said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. "We will vigorously prosecute gang violence to keep our community safe and to provide justice for the victims."

Both Cordova and Valenzuela were part of the Orange County branch of the Mexican Mafia, according to the Department of Justice. Led by Johnny Martinez, 50, the prison gang had drug trafficking and other criminal operations in parts of Orange County and Southern California, according to prosecutors.

"Gang members directing crimes from behind bars cannot be tolerated," said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva. "This case charged both the shooters and the perpetrator who ordered the robbery. Acts of violence like these have no place in our communities, and the Criminal Division will continue to work to keep our citizens safe."

While incarcerated in Calipatria State Prison, OC Mexican Mafia associate Gregory Muñoz relayed Martinez's orders to rob Rios on Jan. 17, 2017. Later that day, Cordova, Valenzuela and another person drove to Rios' neighborhood and tried to rob him at gunpoint. Prosecutors said that Cordova and Valenzuela shot and killed Rios during the robbery.

The case is part of a wider federal racketeering case that resulted in charges for 31 Mexican members and associates, including Muñoz and Martinez. The Justice Department said it has secured 15 convictions so far. Martinez and Muñoz are expected to go on trial later this year.