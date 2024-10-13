Dodgers drop Vesia and Rojas from NLCS roster; add Kiermaier and Honeywell

Jeff McNeil was added to the New York Mets' roster for the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after recovering from a broken right wrist.

Pitcher Alex Vesia and infielder Miguel Rojas were left off the Dodgers' roster for the series starting Sunday night while outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and pitcher Brent Honeywell were inserted after they sat out the NLDS.

McNeil's wrist was broken Sept. 6 when hit by a pitch from Cincinnati's Brandon Williamson. McNeil returned to action this weekend for Scottsdale in the Arizona Fall League. He went 1 for 4 with a walk while playing second base on Friday and 1 for 5 with an RBI single while playing right field on Saturday.

"Just wanted to get through it healthy. Just didn't want any pain. The wrist felt good," McNeil said. "I took a really good at-bat, too, my first AB. I think it was six, seven-pitch at-bat and got a base hit. Felt really good. Kind of felt like myself. So as long as I felt good swinging the bat with no pain, I wanted to be here."

McNeil was born and raised in Santa Barbara, about two hours from Dodger Stadium where he attended games growing up as a Dodgers fan.

"I remember when I got called up in 2018, this is one of the first places I got to play," he said. "It was pretty cool and special for me to play in this ballpark."

Right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino was dropped from the Mets' roster.

Vesia felt cramping in his rib cage while warming up for the eighth inning during Friday's 2-0 win over San Diego in Game 5 of the Division Series. The 28-year-old had an MRI and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was an intercostal injury.

"I think he's still in play if we are fortunate enough to get to the World Series," Roberts said.

Rojas has been dealing with a left-thigh strain that caused him to miss the final two games against the Padres. He was replaced by Kiké Hernández, who had three hits in those two games, including a solo homer in Game 5.

"He's obviously a huge part of our ballclub," Roberts said. "He's playable, but I think we just, as an organization, felt that what he brings to the table as far as elite shortstop defense, we just feel right now physically he's a little bit more compromised."

Tommy Edman will start at shortstop throughout the NLCS, Roberts said. He was acquired from St. Louis at the July 30 trade deadline.

Kiermaier was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline and Honeywell was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on July 13.

All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman was in the Dodgers' lineup for Game 1, set to bat third. He has been hobbling with a sprained right ankle that limited him in the NLDS.

"It's better than yesterday," Roberts said. "I'm expecting him to start and finish the game. But if we have to defensive replace, we will."

The Dodgers are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players.

New York kept rookie infielder Luisangel Acuña, a brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. The Mets have 12 pitchers.