Metrolink suspends some Orange County Line service due to high tides

Metrolink has opted to suspend some routes heading through Orange County this week due to an extended period of high tides that are expected to batter the Southern California coast.

The Orange County Line service south of the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station, which heads to San Diego County, will be temporarily suspended from Monday through Friday, Metrolink officials said, noting that Orange County Line trains will only operate out of the station heading north to Los Angeles.

"These temporary adjustments are designed to preserve the overall reliability of Metrolink's system after similar high-tide conditions late last month caused significant delays that extended beyond the affected corridor," a statement from Metrolink said. "Originating and terminating Orange County Line trains at the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station will help minimize broader disruptions, including potential cancellations, providing customers with more predictable service and a better travel experience."

The weekend routes are not expected to be impacted by the decision, which came after high tides and powerful surf in July splashed some train cars and crashed onto rocks that were designed to protect the rail line that runs through the LOSSAN Corridor in San Clemente. Metrolink officials say that the gravel beneath the tracks began to erode due to the tides, which also caused interference with railroad communication systems.

"By temporarily adjusting service through the area, we can minimize cascading delays, train cancellations and rider uncertainty," said Metrolink spokesperson Brett Hawkins.

Despite the suspension for Metrolink, the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and freight rail services are both expected to continue as normal, as long as conditions are safe, according to the statement.

"Metrolink crews have been proactively preparing the track infrastructure in South Orange County this week, laying additional ballast and rip rap to protect against water erosion," Metrolink said. "Qualified personnel will continue to monitor coastal tracks during high tides, increasing inspections ahead of each passenger train approaching the area. Equipment and materials are also staged nearby to ensure necessary repairs can be completed as quickly and efficiently as possible."

On Monday, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley invited the public to participate in upcoming meetings on the Coastal Rail Resiliency Study, which is "evaluating potential strategies to protect the nearly seven miles of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor" that runs through Dana Point and San Clemente, and San Clemente to San Diego.

"This study ensures we protect the vital transportation corridor while preserving our coastline. As we evaluate long-term solutions, I continue advocating for nature-based solutions and sand nourishment," a statement from Foley said. "I encourage residents, businesses and stakeholders to participate in these meetings, learn more about the science behind the study, and help shape a comprehensive path forward for our rail line, beaches and local economy."

Foley told CBS LA that with a "super" El Niño in the forecast for California, which could bring record-setting rain to the region, it's important to build up the corridor as quickly as possible.