Metro to begin enforcing traffic rules along Crenshaw Boulevard

Metro will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles Monday.

The agency will use cameras at several train crossings to catch drivers who disobey traffic signals at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East.

The following interventions have been equipped with surveillance cameras:

-Southbound Crenshaw Boulevard left turn to 48th Street East

-Southbound Crenshaw Boulevard left turn to 52nd Street East

-Northbound Crenshaw Boulevard left turn to 52nd Street West

-Southbound Crenshaw Boulevard left turn to 54th Street East

-Northbound Crenshaw Boulevard left turn to 54th Street West

-Northbound Crenshaw Boulevard left turn to 57th Street West

-Southbound Crenshaw Boulevard left turn to 59th Street East

-Northbound Crenshaw Boulevard left turn to 59th Street West

-Southbound Crenshaw Boulevard left turn to Slauson Avenue East

-Northbound Crenshaw Boulevard left turn to Slauson Avenue West

Drivers who violate the traffic laws will receive citations in the mail. Fines begin at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.

Prior to the enforcement, LASD issued warnings to motorists for an 11-month period, according to Metro.