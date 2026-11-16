Tensions ran high at a Metro meeting on Monday in Sherman Oaks as residents aired their frustrations over the possibility of converting the Westfield Fashion Square mall into a maintenance facility for a new subway project.

The meeting couldn't go as planned, with Metro forced to switch speakers numerous times because of constant shouting and interruptions.

"They could have taken questions, but they didn't, and people were very frustrated," resident Betty Carmona said.

Carmona and hundreds of others packed the Metro meeting for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, which would connect the San Fernando Valley with West Los Angeles. Many lashed out against the possibility of the mall being torn down or sold to make room for the Maintenance and Storage Facility.

"People outside are angry," resident Allyson Taylor said. "They're mad. They're pissed off and I think they are coming from all walks of life."

The mall has a long history in the valley and was recently featured in the "LA in a Minute" podcast.

Resident Linda Reinstein said she got her first job at the mall in the 1970s. She was at the meeting proudly wearing the pin she got decades ago.

"I have a personal investment in this community," Reinstein said.

Residents urged Metro to take the proposal off the table. Metro said they had only identified the mall as a potential site and had not moved forward with any designs.

"The Westfield site was identified because a large part of that site is parking lots and because it is nestled next to the freeway," Metro wrote in a statement. "Metro is conducting public scoping to accept comments on this and several other sites Metro may decide to evaluate for a Maintenance and Storage Facility"

Metro is accepting public comment on the Sepulveda Transit Corridor on its website.