Metro offers free rides select days through the holidays

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

As part of Metro's annual holiday tradition, bus and rail rides will be free Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

For Micro, use codes: "Merry23" on Dec. 24 and "Ring24" on Dec. 31. 

The first 30 minutes of Bike Share rides are also being gifted by Metro on Dec. 24 and Jan. 1.  Select "1-Ride" at any kiosk, online or in the app, and use promo code 010124.

Metrolink will shut down for four days from Dec. 26 through Dec. 29 for infrastructure upgrades, maintenance and repairs. Trains will not run on any of Metrolink's seven lines and Arrow service will also be suspended.

