Memorial services announced for Cal Fire firefighters killed in helicopter crash over Cabazon
Memorial services for the three firefighters killed during a midair helicopter collision while battling a brush fire in Cabazon this month have been announced.
The crash occurred between two firefighting helicopters attacking a fire at around 6 p.m. on August 6, just south of Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. The collision killed three people: Cal Fire Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, Fire Captain Tim Rodriguez and pilot Tony Sousa, who was a contracted Cal Fire pilot.
According to Cal Fire officials, the ceremonies will be held:
- Rodriguez's memorial service will be held August 21 at the Ontario Convention Center at 2000 E. Convention Center;
- Bischof's memorial service will be held August 25 at the Toyota Arena at 4000 Ontario Center;
- Sousa's memorial service will be held August 25 at a private lakeside ceremony in Gerber, which is located in Tehama County.
Specific times for the memorials will be released at a later date.
"The Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department mourns the tragic loss of three esteemed firefighters, who valiantly served our communities," the department said in a statement on Sunday.
The three victims were onboard a Bell helicopter, which collided with a Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter during firefighting efforts. The Sikorsky landed safely with all occupants uninjured.
The exact cause of the tragic crash still remains unclear. The NTSB investigation is still ongoing.
