Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for estimated $1.58 billion jackpot

The winning numbers for Tuesday's estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot — the largest in the game's history — have been drawn. They are 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and a Mega Ball of 14.

There was no immediate word on whether any winning tickets had been sold.

A single winning ticket for Tuesday's jackpot would have the choice of taking an estimated lump sum payment of $783.3 million before taxes, or going with the annuity option. The annuity consists of an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, which increase in value, that eventually equal the full jackpot minus taxes.

Along with being the largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, it is also the third largest in U.S. history.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.58 million.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won in New York in mid-April. Since then, 31 drawings have been held without anyone matching all six numbers.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the second billion-dollar windfall up for grabs this summer. Last month, a Powerball player bought a winning ticket in Los Angeles for that game's $1.08 billion jackpot.

In February, a winning ticket sold at a gas station near Los Angeles claimed a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest in lottery history.

Mega Millions tickets, which are $2 each, are sold in all states except Alabama, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii and Nevada. They're also sold in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. EDT.