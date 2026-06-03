Meckler, Madrigal each have 4 hits in the Angels' 11-4 win over the Rockies
Wade Meckler and Nick Madrigal each had four of Los Angeles' 16 hits, Walbert Ureña pitched six solid innings and the Angels beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 on Wednesday night.
Meckler is batting .389 (14 for 36) with two homers and 10 RBIs since he was recalled from Double-A on May 22.
Vaughn Grissom added a homer and three RBIs, and Oswald Peraza had two hits and two RBIs to help the Angels — who tied their season high with the 16 hits — avoid a three-game sweep.
Ureña (3-4) allowed three hits and three runs. He struck out seven and walked three, cooling a Colorado lineup that scored 39 runs in its previous five games. The 22-year-old right-hander, who moved from the bullpen to the rotation in mid-April, has a 2.08 ERA in his last seven starts.
The Angels bunched six hits in a six-run second, the rally featuring Jose Siri's RBI double and RBI singles by Logan O'Hoppe, Grissom and Peraza. Two runs scored on wild pitches by Michael Lorenzen (2-8), who gave up eight runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
The Rockies cut it to 6-1 on back-to-back doubles by Hunter Goodman and Troy Johnston in the fourth, but the Angels countered with Grissom's two-run homer in the bottom of the inning for an 8-1 lead.
Colorado pulled to 8-3 in the fifth on Tyler Freeman's two-run homer, but the Angels answered again in the bottom half on Jo Adell's RBI single for a 9-3 lead. Doubles by Meckler and Peraza and Madrigal's RBI single pushed the lead to 11-3 in the sixth.
Relievers Drew Pomeranz, Ryan Zeferjahn and Kirby Yates covered the final three innings for the Angels.
Up next
Angels LHP Reid Detmers (2-5, 4.63 ERA) was set to face Dodgers RHP Roki Sasaki (3-3, 4.59 ERA) Friday night in Los Angeles. Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (2-1, 4.85 ERA) was scheduled to face Brewers RHP Brandon Sproat (1-4, 6.24 ERA) on Friday night in Colorado.