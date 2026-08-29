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Plane crash lands in Riverside County; no injuries reported

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A plane crashed in the Coachella Valley on Saturday evening, miraculously resulting in no injuries, according to authorities.

In a post to X, Cal Fire Riverside County said the crash was reported at 6:07 p.m. near Avenue 68 and Lincoln Street in the unincorporated community of Mecca.

It's unclear why the small aircraft went down, but the pilot, the lone occupant, exited without any reported injuries.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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