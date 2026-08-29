Plane crash lands in Riverside County; no injuries reported

A plane crashed in the Coachella Valley on Saturday evening, miraculously resulting in no injuries, according to authorities.

In a post to X, Cal Fire Riverside County said the crash was reported at 6:07 p.m. near Avenue 68 and Lincoln Street in the unincorporated community of Mecca.

It's unclear why the small aircraft went down, but the pilot, the lone occupant, exited without any reported injuries.

No additional details were immediately made available.