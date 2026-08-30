54-year-old Riverside County man arrested for deadly stabbing

A 54-year-old Riverside County man was arrested last week for a deadly stabbing that happened near Perris.

In a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies said they were called to the 21000 block of Elmwood Street in the unincorporated community of Mead Valley for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, they found a man on the ground suffering from stab wounds. Despite attempted life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified as the investigation continues.

Deputies identified the suspect as 54-year-old resident Ruben Estrada. He was located at the scene and arrested without incident, according to the release.

Estrada has been booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for murder.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Central Homicide Unit Master Investigator Hernandez at 951-955-1700.