Mayor Bass to attend swearing-in of Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo

By Dean Fioresi

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will be on hand when Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo is sworn in on Tuesday, making her the first woman president in the country's history.

She arrives in Mexico City on Monday evening after joining President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday where the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic teams were celebrated. 

Formerly the Mayor of Mexico City and a climate scientist, Sheinbaum received more than 33 million votes, good for 59% of the vote. Her opponent, Xóchitl Gálvez, who was a candidate for the Democratic Revolution Party, received just under 28% of all ballots cast. 

Bass issued a statement to congratulate Sheinbaum on her victory in Oct. 2023. 

"I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Sheinbaum in Los Angeles, where we spoke about our shared priorities and the ongoing strong relationship between Los Angeles and Mexico," the statement said. "I look forward to Los Angeles' continued partnership with Mexico as we continue to create safer and more equitable communities for those we serve."

After the ceremony, Bass is expected to return to LA as soon as Wednesday. 

