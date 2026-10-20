Mayor Bass pledges relief for LADWP customers amid sky-high bills

With just two weeks to go until Election Night, sky-high utility bills have become a major issue in the Los Angeles mayor's race, with both incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Nithya Raman promising action.

Bass addressed the concerns about the mounting costs in a statement on Tuesday, promising relief for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers.

"First, LADWP customers can just pay what they can afford now," she said. "Second, I have asked the LADWP Board to pause shutoffs through the end of the year for customers facing higher bills after the record heat."

Bass added that customers who can't pay their residential bill will have their electricity or water shut off.

The announcement comes after a San Fernando Valley man called for an independent audit into LADWP after receiving a $3,300 utility bill over the summer, $600 more than his bill for last summer.

"This is insane," San Fernando Valley resident Micah Reed said in a social media video. "All I did during August is keep my thermostat at 74 degrees so my family wouldn't melt."

Reed quickly learned that he wasn't alone, prompting an investigation by LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia. Following the announcement, said he's glad his video spurred some action.

"I wasn't expecting to lead the charge, but I'm happy to be a part of it," he said.

He added that he's not focused on the potential political fallout surrounding LADWP's billing, just looking for a solution.

"I'm not accusing anybody of any nefarious action, however, there is a big question mark, and there is a lot of concern around LADWP," Reed said. "This is something I've been listening to for years."

Raman also seized on the issue, calling for transparency and justification.

"The public deserves transparency about the costs that they are experiencing," she said. "They deserve public justification of these enormous costs."