Max Muncy's 10th-inning single lifts the Dodgers past the Royals 5-4

Max Muncy singled in Shohei Ohtani in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Muncy belted the ball to the gap in right-center off Lucas Erceg (4-4), scoring Ohtani, who started as the automatic runner at second. Ohtani went 0 for 5 at the plate, with two strikeouts.

The Dodgers tied it 4-4 on Mookie Betts' RBI single off reliever Steven Cruz in the eighth.

Seth Halvorsen (1-1) got the win with one inning of relief in his Dodgers debut.

Carter Jensen's flyout to center gave the Royals a 4-3 lead after Andy Pages' fielding error in the eighth.

The Royals scored three runs in the inning off reliever Evan Phillips. Pages caught Jensen's liner, but dropped it on the exchange and the ball went to the base of the wall, allowing Jac Caglianone to score from second for a 4-3 lead.

Caglianone's RBI single drew the Royals to 3-2 and they tied it 3-3 on Salvador Perez's RBI single.

Dodgers starter Blake Snell tossed three-hit ball over six innings in his return to the mound after missing three months while recovering from elbow surgery.

The Royals tied the game 3-3 in the eighth with two runs off reliever Evan Phillips. He walked Nick Loftin before giving up three consecutive singles to Bobby Witt Jr., Jac Caglianone and Salvador Perez.

Alex Call poked a 3-2 pitch from Royals starter Michael Wacha down the right-field line with first baseman Caglianone playing off the bag against the right-handed hitter. Betts, who doubled and took third on Tommy Edman's flyout, scored for a 2-1 lead.

Pinch-hitter Teoscar Hernández's RBI double made it 3-1.

Snell struck out seven of the first 10 batters he faced before giving up back-to-back singles in the fourth. Perez followed with a sacrifice fly that tied the game 1-1.

Wacha gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five.

Up next

Royals LHP Daniel Lynch IV (4-3, 2.45 ERA) starts the series finale Wednesday against Dodgers LHP Eric Lauer (6-6, 4.89).