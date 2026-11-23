Wild video captured in West Los Angeles early Monday morning shows a massive geyser erupting from the middle of a road after a water main broke.

CBS LA crews took the video starting at around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Vista Street and Willoughby Avenue. Water sprouted several feet into the air, causing the asphalt around it to soften.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, an 8-inch water main broke around 2:30 a.m. The department requested aid from the LA Fire Department to help due to the sheer size of the break.

22 LADWP customers are without water service as a result. It's unclear when it'll be restored.

There are no reports of any damage to property in the area.