Mark Taper Forum productions placed on hold due to "crisis unlike any other"

The Center Theatre Group announced on Friday that they will be scaling back productions at the Mark Taper Forum starting in July, due to the aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group also announced that:

the premiere of "Fake It Until You Make It," a production by Larissa FastHorse that is directed by Michael John Garces, will be postponed,

the tour of Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee that is directed by Chay Yew, has been canceled.

The pause in productions will start in July, postponing all season programming.

"Pausing season programming at the Taper is a difficult but necessary decision that will impact artists and audiences; and is particularly painful for the talented and committed CTG staff who have dedicated so much to bringing great theatre to L.A.," said a statement on the group's website.

The Center Theatre Group is still planning to announce coming productions for the 2023-24 season at the Ahmanson Theatre and Kirk Douglas Theatre despite Friday's announcement.

"We are still facing a crisis unlike any other in our 56-year history. It is in this environment that we have to take the extraordinary step of pausing a significant portion of CTG programming beginning this summer and continuing through the 2023-25 season, as well as taking significant restructuring measures to build a vibrant and sustainable organization that can navigate this new paradigm," said the statement, which was made on behalf of Amy Forbes, the President of the Board, Meghan Pressman, the Managing Director and CEO of CTG and Incoming Artistic Director Snehal Desai.