Driver found dead with gunshot wound after crash near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County

A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound after a crash just outside March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon incident in the area of 2nd and Z Streets at about 8:12 a.m. Upon arrival, officers with the California Highway Patrol informed the deputies that they'd responded to a two-vehicle collision in the same area, and both drivers were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

At the hospital, one of the drivers was pronounced dead. The driver, who remains unidentified publicly, was suffering from a gunshot wound, the RSO said.

A spokesperson with March Air Reserve Base said no military personnel were involved, but the person killed was a security guard for the Armed Forces Network Broadcast Center that's located nearby.

It's not yet clear how the crash and shooting occurred, or in what order. It's unclear whether the person's gunshot wound was self-inflicted or if they were shot by a suspect.

No additional details were immediately made available.