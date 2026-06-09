Pedestrian killed after car crashes into Manhattan Beach laundromat

A pedestrian was killed after a car crashed into a Manhattan Beach laundromat on Tuesday night.

It happened at Coin-Op Laundry, which is located in the 900 block of Aviation Boulevard, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

The victim has not yet been identified and it's unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Aerial footage showed a black SUV that had driven through the front of the laundromat. Multiple Manhattan Beach PD officers were seen surveying the area as their investigation began.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.