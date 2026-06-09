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Pedestrian killed after car crashes into Manhattan Beach laundromat

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A pedestrian was killed after a car crashed into a Manhattan Beach laundromat on Tuesday night. 

It happened at Coin-Op Laundry, which is located in the 900 block of Aviation Boulevard, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

The victim has not yet been identified and it's unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. 

Aerial footage showed a black SUV that had driven through the front of the laundromat. Multiple Manhattan Beach PD officers were seen surveying the area as their investigation began. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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